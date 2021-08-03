Queer Eye star Tan France welcomes son with husband Rob

Tan France and his husband Rob

Queer Eye star Tan France has announced the birth of his first son with husband Rob.

The stylist and fashion designer, 38, explained that their son Ismail, who was born through surrogacy, was seven weeks premature and had spent the last three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

TV star France wrote on Instagram: “Give our son a warm welcome.

“Ismail France, born July 10th.

“He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks.

“But, today, we finally got to bring him home.

“We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

“Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Rob, who is an artist, shared the same photo along with an illustration of the baby boy with the caption “my two loves” and a string of heart and crying emojis.

The couple announced they were having a child back in April sharing a photo of an ultrasound image photoshopped onto Tan’s body with the caption “WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.”

Their fellow Queer Eye co-stars were among the people offering congratulations, with Antoni Porowski commenting on their Instagram post that he was “overjoyed for you tannay” with a heart emoji.

Interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk added “so so happy for you love. He is simply perfect and your growing little family gives me so much happiness and joy. Love you all so much and can’t wait to meet little Ismail.”

Tan France is the fashion expert within the Fab Five on the reality TV series Queer Eye (Christopher Smith/Netflix)

Other friends and famous faces also offered their congratulations, including Alexa Chung, who commented: “Love you, congratulations! So happy for you both! 🙂 xxx.”

Friends star Courteney Cox also wrote “Yes Ismail!!” with heart emojis, and model Gigi Hadid added “DADDIESSSSSS”.