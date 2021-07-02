Jennifer Lopez teases clip of music video for summer single

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has teased a snippet of the music video for her latest single featuring Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

The American singer, better known as JLo, shared a short teaser of the video for her song Cambia El Paso in a video post on Instagram.

In the video, she spoke in both Spanish and English, and said: “Sneak peak! I hope you guys love it as much as we do.”

In the caption, Lopez wrote in Spanish: “A special message for my #JLovers. I am excited for #CambiaElPaso available this Monday”.

Lopez’s parents are Puerto Rican and the singer has several Latin albums and often sings in Spanish.

Her new track will be her first song since In The Morning, which she released in November 2020.

Lopez performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January and sang a rendition of the American classics This Land Is Your Land and America The Beautiful, and mid-way through she recited the final words of the American Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish: “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

She had previously endorsed Mr Biden’s candidacy and released a video discussing the importance of Latino voters in the American elections.