Laura Whitmore hopes new Love Island series ‘does Caroline proud’

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore has paid tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of the new series airing.

Contestants for the ITV2 reality show have been announced ahead of it returning to screens on June 28 at 9pm.

Former MTV presenter Whitmore, 36, stepped in to front the winter series of Love Island in January 2020, taking over from Flack.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Whitmore wrote: “I think we’re all ready for some love! Ahhhhhh! So excited to watch the new islanders.

“Hope you enjoy talking about them and following their journey and just a reminder to treat them with love, compassion and respect when they leave the show and go back to real life.

“Caroline I hope we do you proud. One week to go.”

TV star Flack took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Ahead of the seventh series of Love Island, ITV published duty of care protocols which include an offer of “a minimum of eight therapy sessions” for contestants on their return home from appearing in the series.

They will also receive training on the impact of social media and “how to handle potential negativity”, as well as training on financial management.

The measures come after Love Island was among the shows facing heavy criticism in 2019 regarding the duty of care to participants following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Hugo Hammond is among this year’s contestants (ITV)

This year’s contestants include a civil servant, model, fashion blogger, semi-pro footballer, as well as the series’ first contestant with a physical disability.