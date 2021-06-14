Katherine Ryan announces surprise baby news

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan has given birth to her second child, two weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

The Canadian comedian and actress, 37, shared a photo on Instagram Stories showing her in bed holding the child.

She captioned the post: “I have a really good reason why yesterday’s podcast is late.”

Ryan, who has a young daughter from a previous relationship, shared a second photo of her partner Bobby Kootstra holding the baby, joking the child had arrived in time for the football.

She recently entered a civil partnership with childhood sweetheart Kootstra, after rekindling their relationship following 20 years apart.

The couple did not reveal the baby’s name or gender.