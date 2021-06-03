Dame Barbara Windsor’s Carry On Camping bikini to be auctioned

Dame Barbara Windsor's Carry On Camping bra

The bikini worn by Dame Barbara Windsor in Carry On Camping is to be auctioned.

The garment was worn by the late actress in a famous scene from the 1969 film, which showed her bikini top flying off in the middle of an exercise class.

The chartreuse cotton towelling bikini is being sold by Kerry Taylor Auctions and is estimated to fetch between £800 and £1,200.

Dame Barbara Windsor died last year (Ian West/PA)

Dame Barbara, known for her work in the Carry On films and EastEnders, died in December at the age of 83 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

An image from the scene in Carry On Camping was included in the order of service for her funeral, accompanied by her quote: “That picture will follow me to the end.”

Her husband Scott Mitchell wrote below it: “Yep!!! Rest in peace my darling Bar, my love forever Scott xx.”

According to Kerry Taylor Auctions the Carry On Camping wardrobe department would have commissioned duplicate bikinis for the film, but this is the only example known to have survived after it was rescued from a bin during a costumier’s stock clearance decades ago.

Remnants of the fishing line used to pull the bikini away from Dame Barbara in the risque scene can still be seen stitched to the front of the top, the auction house said.

The proceeds from the sale are being donated by the seller to Alzheimer’s Society.

The bikini will be sold on June 15 (Kerry Taylor Auctions/PA)

Kate Lee, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Dame Barbara Windsor inspired so many when she spoke out about her dementia diagnosis and we are so incredibly grateful to have had her and her husband Scott’s unwavering support – what they achieved for people with dementia has been truly awe-inspiring.

“This bikini is an iconic item from an iconic lady.”

She added: “It is fantastic that such an iconic item will continue Dame Barbara’s legacy to support people affected by dementia, and we are touched by the generosity of the vendor.”