Naomi Campbell shares message of thanks after arrival of baby daughter

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell says she has never felt more loved than in the weeks since announcing the arrival of her baby daughter.

The 51-year-old, who welcomed her first child earlier this month, shared a message of thanks with her 10.6 million Instagram followers on Friday.

The London-born model also shared a photo of herself surrounded by dozens of bouquets of flowers apparently sent from well-wishers.

She wrote: “Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks , I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured into my daughter.and I thank you all for the Warm messages of support and birthday wishes.

“Despite the challenging year we’ve all had , there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for.

“By Gods Grace we are almost at the light at the end of the tunnel , strength and perseverance Love , Naomi.”

Campbell announced the arrival of her baby girl in May 2021, shortly before her 51st birthday, in a post on Instagram featuring a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet.

She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

She had not previously said she was expecting a child.