Glastonbury organisers announce global livestream event for May

The organisers of the Glastonbury festival have announced a global livestream event to be held at Worthy Farm in May this year.

The event on May 22 will include performances from well-known sites around the farm, including the Stone Circle.

Artists like Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka and more will be part of the event, organiser Emily Eavis said.

#LiveAtWorthyFarm A global livestream event Saturday, 22nd May, 2021 Tickets on sale now, at https://t.co/QTGMwdaW9i For one night only, the greatest show online pic.twitter.com/ymJLc9RmPJ — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 31, 2021

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary on BBC Radio 2, Eavis said it is going to be “taking you on a five-hour journey through an evening at Worthy Farm with artists, so it’s going to be like the festival but without people.

“We’re going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know, you recognise from Worthy Farm… We’re going to build into this whole epic journey around the site into the night.”

Describing the event, a continuous livestream of music, as “ambitious”, Eavis added: “We’re very excited to be able to show the farm in a way that people have never really seen it, with these incredible artists.”

In January this year organisers announced that Glastonbury had been cancelled for a second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about the festival returning in 2022, Eavis said: “We’ll be back next year, that’s the plan, we’re working on that and fingers crossed we’ll see you there”.

Download Festival and BST Hyde Park are among the other music festivals to have been cancelled this year.

Others including the Isle of Wight Festival and Creamfields are scheduled to take place this summer.