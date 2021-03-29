Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Star War series to begin filming in April

Ewan McGregor

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ TV series will start filming in April, with Ewan McGregor reprising his famous role, Disney has confirmed.

The story will begin 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned into evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role the classic Star Wars villain.

Ewan McGregor with Star Wars creator George Lucas (John Stillwell/PA)

The series will also see Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, and O’Shea Jackson Jr among the stars joining the cast.

McGregor has not played the role of the Jedi Master for more than 15 years.

The event series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed two episodes of the first series of The Mandalorian.

Game Of Thrones star Indira Varma will join the cast (John Stillwell/PA)

It will be executive-produced by LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and writer Joby Harold.