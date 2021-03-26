Isle of Wight Festival headliners unveiled

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher will headline the Isle of Wight Festival.

The singer will top the bill on the Friday while Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran headline the weekend.

Organisers previously announced they had moved the festival to September from its usual summer date.

Sir Tom Jones and The Script are also performing during the event, which takes place at Seaclose Park outside Newport.

Other names include Kaiser Chiefs, Primal Scream, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, James Arthur, Ella Henderson and Maximo Park.

Festival promoter John Giddings said: “It’s a fantastic array of artists, from icons to emerging talent and not forgetting everything still to come from additional stages across the festival.

“Over the coming months we’ll be watching and learning from the events taking place before us and, of course, liaising with all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone – audience, artists, staff, the community – is kept safe.”

Both Download and Glastonbury festivals have been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.