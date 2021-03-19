Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock compares himself to Coronation Street character

The football manager said he used to watch the programme ‘all the time’.

Swansea City v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – Liberty Stadium
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has compared himself to longstanding Coronation Street character Roy Cropper.

Speaking during a press conference, the football manager said: “Up the Roy Cropper.”

Warnock said he used to watch the ITV soap “all the time”, but has since “lost track” of it.

“I was walking out of here with a carrier bag and I was thinking, ‘I look like’… you know who I mean,” he said.

After struggling to remember the character’s name, Warnock was prompted by a journalist taking part in the press conference.

“That’s it son, Roy Cropper,” he said.

“Well done son. Up the Roy Cropper.”

Coronation Street’s Twitter page responded by sharing a picture of the character, played by David Neilson, next to an image of him.

Neilson first appeared in Coronation Street in 1995.

