Olivia Rodrigo on course to stay at the top of the UK singles chart

Singles charts

Olivia Rodrigo is on course to hold on to the top spot in the UK singles chart after she set a new streaming record earlier this week.

On Friday, the Official Charts Company revealed the US artist’s song Drivers License was streamed 2.4 million times on Tuesday, which was a new record for the number of streams in a single day for a non-Christmas song.

Rodrigo, 17, also had the biggest opening week of overall chart sales for a number one debut single since Zayn Malik’s Pillowtalk in February 2016.

Anne-Marie (Lia Toby/PA)

She is currently first in the provisional ranking for next week’s singles chart.

Don’t Play, a new collaboration between Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals, is set to debut at number two.

Ariana Grande’s 34+35 has risen to third from its 11th placed finish last week.

Sweet Melody by Little Mix is fourth while Ed Sheeran’s Afterglow is fifth.