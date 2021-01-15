Liam Neeson discusses plans to retire from action films

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson has said he plans to retire from action films soon.

The Northern Irish actor, 68, who experienced a career revival after the 2008 thriller Taken, starring in films such as Non-Stop, Cold Pursuit, The Commuter and Run All Night, said he still has a few more in the pipeline but then is likely to call it a day.

He told US show Entertainment Tonight: “I’m 68 and a half, 69 this year.

“There’s a couple more I’m going to do this year, hopefully, Covid allowing us, there’s a couple in the pipeline and then I think that will probably be it.

“Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something.”

He added: “I love doing them. I love beating up guys half my age.”

Liam Neeson said the years are catching up with him (Niall Carson/PA)

However, he said he had a realisation recently while filming, adding: “I’ve just finished one in Australia and I had a fight scene with a kid – lovely, sweet actor called Taylor – and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn’t cost him a cent, and I said, ‘Taylor, what age are you?’

“He said, ’25.’ I said, ‘That’s the age of my eldest son!'”

In 2019 Neeson was embroiled in a race row after he said in an interview that he harboured violent thoughts about killing a black person after someone close to him was raped.

The actor said he walked the streets armed with a weapon hoping he would be approached by someone so that he could kill them.