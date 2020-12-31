EastEnders and I May Destroy You help spark record use of BBC Action Line

BBC New Broadcasting House

EastEnders and I May Destroy You helped spark record use of the BBC’s Action Line.

The line contains supporting information for viewers and listeners affected by issues addressed in BBC programmes.

It received over one million visits online and on the phone this year.

The figure is an increase of 21,000 from last year.

EastEnders (Andrew Stuart)

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, where the cast discussed storylines relating to bereavement, domestic abuse and child sexual abuse, generated 14,313 visits to the support page

Michaela Coel’s hit drama I May Destroy You prompted 24,031 visits.

Nick Mason, head of BBC’s audience services, said: “This has been an exceptionally tough year for many people – and one in which the BBC’s role as a public service broadcaster has been more important than ever.

“The rise in visits to our support pages shows just how important our Action Line service is”.