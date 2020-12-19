Camilla praises Strictly Come Dancing for ‘uplifting the nation’

ShowbizPublished: Last Updated:

She appeared in a pre-recorded clip, speaking about the joy of the BBC show.

The Duchess of Cornwall
The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall praised Strictly Come Dancing for having “uplifted the nation” when she appeared on the show’s final.

Camilla spoke about the joy of the BBC One show, in a pre-recorded clip.

She appeared in a video compilation of messages from viewers, celebrities and key workers.

“I think it’s just lifted our spirits, it’s lifted the whole country’s spirits,” she said.

“I’m very excited, I know who I’ll be voting for.

“I’d like, on behalf of everybody who watches Strictly, to say an enormous thank you to everybody who’s been involved in this production in this particularly difficult year.

“You have given everybody so much pleasure and you’ve uplifted the nation.”

Tess Daly, the show’s co-host, previously said she wanted Camilla to compete on the show.

“She’s a huge fan of Strictly and told us how much she enjoys it,” she told Hello! magazine.

“We’d love to have her on the show.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News