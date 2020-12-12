Ranvir Singh pays emotional tribute to Kate Garraway on Strictly

ShowbizPublished: Last Updated:

The TV star’s husband remains in hospital after catching Covid-19 in March.

Kate Garraway comments
Kate Garraway comments

Ranvir Singh paid emotional tribute to fellow Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway on Strictly Come Dancing.

Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper remains in hospital after contracting Covid-19, recorded a message of support for the presenter.

Singh, 43, was shown the video after her first dance on Saturday’s semi-final on BBC One.

Coronavirus – Tue Jul 14, 2020
Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper (Tim Ireland/PA)

Addressing the camera, Garraway, 53, told her: “Ranvir? The semi-finals? This is unbelievable. It’s not though, is it? Because you are unbelievable.

“It’s just so fantastic watching you. You are amazing. We all know you are amazing and now the world knows it too.”

Garraway added: “Hope you get to the final but whatever happens you are the absolutely winner of this series.”

Singh responded: “We all know what she is going through. She typifies what everyone is going through this year and it’s so wonderful she found time to think of me. That is her all over.

“Thank you so much to her. It means so much for me.”

Draper, 53, was placed in an induced coma after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus in March.

In October, Garraway confirmed the former lobbyist and political adviser was able to breathe without a ventilator and had mouthed his first word.

The couple married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News