Ranvir Singh pays emotional tribute to Kate Garraway on Strictly

Kate Garraway comments

Ranvir Singh paid emotional tribute to fellow Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway on Strictly Come Dancing.

Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper remains in hospital after contracting Covid-19, recorded a message of support for the presenter.

Singh, 43, was shown the video after her first dance on Saturday’s semi-final on BBC One.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper (Tim Ireland/PA)

Addressing the camera, Garraway, 53, told her: “Ranvir? The semi-finals? This is unbelievable. It’s not though, is it? Because you are unbelievable.

“It’s just so fantastic watching you. You are amazing. We all know you are amazing and now the world knows it too.”

Garraway added: “Hope you get to the final but whatever happens you are the absolutely winner of this series.”

Singh responded: “We all know what she is going through. She typifies what everyone is going through this year and it’s so wonderful she found time to think of me. That is her all over.

“Thank you so much to her. It means so much for me.”

Draper, 53, was placed in an induced coma after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus in March.

In October, Garraway confirmed the former lobbyist and political adviser was able to breathe without a ventilator and had mouthed his first word.