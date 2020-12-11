JCB recalls Street star links

Helen Worth with JCB chairman Anthony Bamford in 2003 Pat Phoenix at the controls of a backhoe loader

The first came in 1964 when actress Pat Phoenix – the Street’s feisty Elsie Tanner – took to the controls of a 3C backhoe loader to help dig a new swimming pool at the bottom of her garden. The machine was owned by Old Trafford-based plant hirers John Naughton & Co.

Commenting at the time, she said: “At long last I have made a start on that swimming pool at the bottom of my garden, well, me and my mechanical digger!"

Pat Phoenix at the controls of a backhoe loader

Nearly four decades later, and it was veteran actress Helen Worth’s turn to swap the cobbles of Coronation Street for the World headquarters of JCB at Rocester in Staffordshire.

She visited the company to take delivery of a £35,000 3CX backhoe loader donated by company Chairman Lord Bamford to the Born Free Foundation, of which she was a patron. The machine was used by the Foundation in Sri Lanka to support a sanctuary caring for orphaned elephants.