Taylor Swift’s kind gesture to mothers struggling amid pandemic

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift donated 13,000 dollars (£9,700) each to two mothers struggling amid the pandemic.

The pop superstar shared messages on their respective GoFundMe pages after reading about their plights in a US newspaper.

The Washington Post wrote a story on Americans struggling to pay rent amid the financial troubles caused by the health crisis.

Taylor Swift has donated thousands of dollars to mothers struggling amid the pandemic (PA)

Mother-of-two Nikki Cornwell, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, said she was thousands of dollars behind on her rent and feared she was going to be evicted after Christmas.

Swift, who is known for her affinity to the number 13, made her donation and wrote: “Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story.

“I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.”

Shelbie Selewski, who lives in Michigan, told the Washington Post she lost her job as a medical receptionist and her new-born baby had a collapsed lung.

Alongside a donation, Swift wrote on her GoFundMe page: “Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post.

“No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”

Swift, 30, is no stranger to kind gestures. In March, as the economy started to grind to a halt due to the health crisis, Swift donated 3,000 dollars (£2,200) each to a number of struggling fans.