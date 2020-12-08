Double dose of dancing for Strictly couples in semi-final

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer

The remaining Strictly Come Dancing couples will tackle two dances each in the upcoming semi-final.

Among the five pairs hoping to impress the judges on the BBC One series is Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, whose routines include a salsa and quickstep.

The reality TV star and dance partner Hauer will salsa to Last Dance performed by Donna Summer and will quickstep to John Denver’s Thank God I’m A Country Boy.

The pair, who have previously topped the leaderboard in the competition, will be hoping to escape the dreaded dance off this week having landed in it three times so far.

YouTube star and musician HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara, who are currently top of the leaderboard, will be performing a Charleston and a rumba this week.

Last week HRVY and Manrara dazzled the judges as they performed an American smooth routine in matching gold glittery tuxedos which judge Motsi Mabuse labelled the “dance of the decade”.

Janette Manrara and HRVY performing during last week’s show (BBC)

Comedian Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse will tango to Metallica’s Enter Sandman and will Charleston to a song bearing Bailey’s namesake as they perform to (Won’t You Come Home) Bill Bailey, by Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber.

Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice will waltz to Josh Grogan’s Un Giorno Per Noi and will also perform a more upbeat number in the form of a jive to Christina Aguilera’s hit Candyman.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez will perform a Viennese waltz and a couple’s choice routine to Will Smith’s Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.

This year’s series saw history made as boxer Nicola Adams and Katya Jones performed as the show’s first same-sex couple.

But the pair were forced to withdraw from the competition early after Jones tested positive for Covid-19.

Professional dancer Anton Du Beke also made his debut as a judge for a few weeks after Mabuse had to self-isolate at home following an urgent trip to Germany.

TV presenter JJ Chalmers was the sixth and most recent celebrity to be eliminated from the series.