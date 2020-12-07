Khloe Kardashian reveals if family’s annual Christmas party will go ahead

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians have cancelled their annual Christmas party as a result of the pandemic, Khloe Kardashian has said.

The famous family usually gets together for a lavish festive gathering on Christmas Eve. However, Khloe, 36, said the party has been cancelled due to the health crisis, breaking a tradition stretching back to 1978.

The Kardashians’ home state, California, is being ravaged by the pandemic and millions of residents are under strict stay-at-home orders as officials desperately try to quell the rising Covid-19 case numbers.

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

Khloe said: “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe.

“Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The Kardashians were strongly criticised in October for taking a luxury holiday on a private island to celebrate Kim Kardashian West’s 40th birthday.

Kim was attacked for “tone deaf” social media posts showing off the extravagant getaway while millions around the world suffer the financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

And last month, the family was criticised again when supermodel Kendall Jenner threw a party in West Hollywood to celebrate her 25th birthday.