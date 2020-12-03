The Masked Singer unveils new cast of characters for series two

Characters from the new series of The Masked Singer

The second series of The Masked Singer will feature celebrities disguised as aliens, bearded Vikings and multi-coloured dragons.

The ITV show, in which a panel guess the identities of mystery stars performing live in disguise, is returning for a second series with a new cast of 12 characters.

Dragon (ITV/PA)

Among them is Grandfather Clock, described as “the original Tik Tok”, who will be making “every second count on stage”.

Badger will debut wearing full motorcycle leathers, while Seahorse will hope to impress the panel with their glittering outfit.

Viking (ITV/PA)

Sausage will perform wrapped in newspaper and accompanied by a portion of chips, while Bush Baby will debut wearing a yellow babygrow.

The new line-up also includes the many-eyed Blob, Robin, Harlequin and Swan.

Grandfather Clock (ITV/PA)

Filming of the second series of the programme was due to commence this autumn.

Mo Gilligan is joining the celebrity panel, alongside Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, to guess the identities of the disguised stars performing in front of them.

Sausage (ITV/PA)

Former panellist Ken Jeong, who is American, will not be returning to his role on the programme because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Across eight episodes, the panel will be tasked with guessing the identities of 12 celebrities dressed in elaborate and surreal costumes.

Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bush Baby, Grandfather Clock and Seahorse (ITV/PA)

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee.