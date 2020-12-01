Joe Lycett: Gift from Sarah Millican was a lifesaver

ShowbizPublished: Last Updated:

The comic told the Thanks A Million podcast with Angela Scanlon that the stand-up gave him a car.

Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett has said Sarah Millican gave him a car – although she had not told him its full history.

The 32-year-old comic told the Thanks A Million podcast with Angela Scanlon that the stand-up gave him the “pristine” vehicle.

“I was deciding between staying in Manchester where I was living, paying rent, or going home to Birmingham and learning to drive,” Lycett said.

Sarah Millican
Sarah Millican (Ian West/PA)

He decided to learn how to drive “and Sarah knew that was what I was doing. She had this car and was like ‘Do you want this car?’…

“Not only did she give me the car, she got it serviced, cleaned.

“It was like beautifully pristine. And it was a real lifesaver.”

But he added: “She then told a story on (comedy panel show) Would I Lie To You? about a year later that she’d pissed in the passenger seat, which she hadn’t told me when she gave it to me!”

– Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon is on Apple, Spotify and other podcast providers

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News