Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid celebrate five-year anniversary on GMB

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

A cast of famous faces celebrated Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid as they marked their five-year anniversary as co-presenters on Good Morning Britain.

Richard and Judy, Vinnie Jones, Gary Barlow and Trisha Goddard were among the stars who shared messages with the pair on Monday morning.

Morgan, 55, joined Reid, 49, on the ITV programme when he stepped into the shoes of Ben Shephard in November 2015.

Today marks 5 years since @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 started presenting GMB together. Take a look at their first show back in 2015 where Piers promised to be a nightmare and Susanna thought he was only there for a few days….#5yearsofPiersandSusanna pic.twitter.com/jic44wNDBi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 23, 2020

The broadcast saw Reid present her on-screen partner with a pair of puppets in an apparent nod to it being their wooden anniversary.

Morgan said: “Who would have thought it? It’s been a rocky road, to put it lightly, but we’re still here.”

Reid quipped: “Congratulations. You’ve put up with a lot as well.”

Addressing the pitfalls of early morning television, Morgan said: “It basically kills you. It destroys you, inch by inch.”

Looking back at images of them five years ago, Reid added: “There’s at least a stone of difference for both of us.”

Daytime royalty @richardm56 and Judy give their advice to @Piersmorgan and @susannareid100 for a long and fruitful TV marriage. 1. Start a TV family.2. Develop a version of the ‘Judy jab’. And Judy admits she could never have worked with Piers? pic.twitter.com/yTDHr5R0g1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 23, 2020

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley, who presented This Morning between 1988 and 2001, appeared via video call to send the pair their best wishes.

Finnigan said: “You are a fantastic pair on television. You are both immensely watchable.”

Addressing Reid, she added: “But I do agree with everybody who is saying, ‘I don’t know how you get a word in edgeways.’

“You do get words in edgeways otherwise we wouldn’t even know you were there.

“Actually Richard and I we love watching you and we love watching you Piers, but I couldn’t possibly have (coped with) working with you all those years.”

Madeley added: “Personally I think you should both start having a family now. That is the glue that will bring you together.”

Today is five years to the day since @Piersmorgan and @susannareid100 first presented @GMB together. Here’s our highlights of half a decade – let us know your favourite Piers and Susanna moments down the years?#5yearsofPiersandSusanna pic.twitter.com/nyo3HSU3Yx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 23, 2020

EastEnders’ Danny Dyer and Jake Wood sent a video message recorded outside the BBC One show’s Queen Vic pub.

There were also messages from Dame Joan Collins and Bond girl Britt Ekland among others, with Ulrika Jonsson raising a glass of early morning rum to them.

Happy Anniversary! Surely there must be some sort of medal that can be awarded to @susannareid100 for her patience, endurance and awe inspiring restraint in not pressing the button on ejector seat I secretly had fitted xxx https://t.co/RZBhRl9r8x — Lorraine (@reallorraine) November 23, 2020

During the show, Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Happy Anniversary! Surely there must be some sort of medal that can be awarded to @susannareid100 for her patience, endurance and awe inspiring restraint in not pressing the button on ejector seat I secretly had fitted.”

Happy 5th to you both!! Delighted to be reviewing the papers with you shortly. https://t.co/wfFBLp8du0 — Andrew Neil (@afneil) November 23, 2020

Fellow broadcaster Andrew Neil said: “Happy 5th to you both!! Delighted to be reviewing the papers with you shortly.”

Throughout the years the pair have become embroiled in a number of notable controversies including Morgan’s spat with Greggs over the bakery’s launch of a vegan sausage roll in 2019.

He said on Twitter: “Nobody was waiting for a vegan bloody sausage, you PC-ravaged clowns.”

Nobody was waiting for a vegan bloody sausage, you PC-ravaged clowns. https://t.co/QEiqG9qx2G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 2, 2019

Morgan also sparked criticism when he appeared to mock climate change activist Greta Thunberg following her speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019.

Impersonating the 17-year-old, who has Aspergers, he said: “How dare you, how dare you?