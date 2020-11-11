Millie Bobby Brown calls Alzheimer’s ‘evil’ in tribute to late grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown called Alzheimer’s “evil” as she paid a touching tribute to her late grandmother.

The 16-year-old actress shared a moving post on Instagram, writing a lengthy message alongside a short clip of her kissing “nanny Ruth” on the cheek.

“There’s no words that make sense right now,” Brown said. “There’s no feeling to pin point.

“Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened. Alzheimer’s is evil. Its cruel.

“Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch.”

Brown, who recently starred in Netflix mystery drama Enola Holmes, said “i’ll always be your millie moos” and shared her favourite childhood memories of her grandmother.

She wrote: “I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far.”

Brown said she could not be with her grandmother at the end because of Covid-19, saying “FaceTime was all that we had” and “I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping”.

Brown added: “These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x.”

Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp comforted her in the comments and said: “Rest easy nanny.”

And Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul said: “Oh Mills. I’m so sorry. Love to you and your beautiful family.”