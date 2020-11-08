Zara Larsson: I hope energy comes through screen during MTV EMA performance

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey

Zara Larsson has said she hopes her fans can feel the “energy coming through the screen” during her performance at the MTV European Music Awards.

The Swedish pop star has pre-recorded a routine for the awards show, which will take place on Sunday.

The ceremony will be hosted by Little Mix, but star Jesy Nelson will be absent due to illness.

We're so excited for ✨tomorrow's show✨ hosted by @LittleMix, but we're sad to say the Jesy Nelson will not be attending. We're sending all our love and hope you #GetWellSoonJesy! ❤ — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 7, 2020

Larsson is one of a number of performers, including Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat and Yungblud.

She told the PA news agency: “I feel really, really excited for the world to see what we did, it was a while ago that I performed live so to be back on stage and still feel that performance energy was so exciting for me.”

She added: “We really brought out the dance, there was a whole lot of dancing this year which was super fun cos I love to sing but I also love to dance and I want my performance to be a full on little show.

? TOMORROW IS THE BIG DAY!!!!!! ? Tell us who you're most excited to see on the #MTVEMA stage!! pic.twitter.com/LG9ZpF4TtS — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 7, 2020

“I still wanted to keep a live feeling to it but you play the camera more, you look more into the camera because that is where your audience is at, on their sofas at home, but it really did have a live feeling, it could have been a number from one of my shows and I really enjoy that.

“It has such a high energy to it and you can just go off with it and I hope they can feel that energy even though they are not physically there in the room, I hope that energy comes through the screen. I think it will.”

Larsson said she believes live events and celebrations of music are still important during the pandemic and added: “I think people still need entertainment always, in any situation, in life, even at war times, people still want to laugh.

“They want to have a little bit of escapism, they want to have a sense of a normal life in a way and I think this event works out really well even though the pandemic is going on around the world, people can still really enjoy it.”

She added: “You can still enjoy a really good show but we are just not sharing the stage, but we are sharing the screen for the viewers who are watching this and I think they can get an amazing show out of it.

“I think we just always need these art forms to get us through anything.”