Tom Holland shares mask message with Spider-Man 3 picture

Filming on the Marvel movie is under way in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Holland urged people to wear a mask as he shared a picture from the set of Spider-Man 3.

The British actor is reprising his role as the web-slinging superhero, with filming taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Holland posted a picture to Instagram showing him in Spider-Man’s famous red-and-blue suit – with added protection from coronavirus.

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…

The star was wearing a white mask over his Spidey one. He captioned the post: “Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…”

Last month Holland, 24, announced the start of production on Spider-Man 3 on social media.

He previously played the superhero in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It has been reported Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro in the forthcoming film.

The Oscar-winner played the bright blue villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker.

It has also been reported Benedict Cumberbatch will appear in the film, reprising his role as the Marvel superhero Doctor Strange.

