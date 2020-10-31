First single released from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s upcoming Cinderella musical

The production is described as a ‘complete reinvention’ of the classic musical.

The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s delayed Cinderella musical has been released.

Bad Cinderella is out now, though the production itself has been postponed by the pandemic and is now scheduled to arrive in May next year.

Lord Lloyd Webber has taken the unusual step of releasing the album before the musical arrives, in a throwback to the beginning of his illustrious career.

He said: “50 years ago I couldn’t get Jesus Christ Superstar on stage as nobody wanted to produce it, so it appeared on record first.

The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella musical has been released

“It’s so strange to find history repeating itself half a century later with the album of the complete score of my new Cinderella.

“I can’t get Cinderella on stage because I’m not allowed to, so I have gone back to my roots and recorded the album first.”

Bad Cinderella is performed by Carrie Hope Fletcher, who will star as Cinderella in the West End production.

The musical is described as a “complete reinvention” of the classic fairytale and is based on an original idea by Killing Eve writer Emerald Fennell.

