Sons of Bobby Ball pay tribute to ‘legend’ father: We can never fill his shoes

‘He was like a cartoon, that's what he was that, a legend.'

'Full of mischief.'@Benshephard and @Charlottehawkns speak to Bobby Ball’s sons Darren and Rob after the great entertainer sadly died after contracting coronavirus.

They have been overwhelmed by the tributes. pic.twitter.com/f7hraugX5l

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 30, 2020