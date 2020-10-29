Khloe Kardashian defends sister Kim over private island birthday trip

Hairfinity UK Launch Party – London

Khloe Kardashian has defended her sister Kim Kardashian West over their trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Earlier this week, Kim posted pictures of her 40th birthday on social media, revealing guests had quarantined for two weeks before travelling to an island to dance, ride bikes and swim near whales in a Covid-free environment.

She wrote: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Kim Kardashian (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Kim was criticised by some on social media for posting details of her lavish trip while many people endure hardship amid the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloe said around 20 to 25 people had travelled to the private island for Kim’s Birthday.

“Nobody knew where we were going, we didn’t find out until on the plane,” she said.

“It was so special and we all were speculating, we just knew it was tropical,” she added.

Guests were told to pack “three nice outfits for dinners”, she added.

Khloe added she had heard “people were upset that we all went out of town”.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

“I didn’t really know the extent of it but this year is a frustrating year, I get it,” she added.

“I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody but also it’s her 40th and this is something she really wanted to do for us, it was such a nice thing.”

People on the island were “grateful for the tourism aspect of it”, she added.

“So many people said that we were their first party or guests that they have had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family.”

She added it “felt so safe and we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it”.