EastEnders star Shane Richie ‘set for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’

Shane Richie

Soap star Shane Richie will reportedly star in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The actor, best known for playing Alfie Moon in EastEnders, has agreed to take part in the ITV show and will enter a two-week isolation period before joining his new campmates, according to The Sun.

Richie, 56, has had three stints in EastEnders, most recently in 2019. Lovable barman Alfie was married to Jessie Wallace’s Kat Slater.

Richie is also a popular pantomime star.

Other famous faces reportedly set to feature in this year’s I’m A Celebrity include Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah, actress Ruthie Henshall and BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, presenter Vernon Kay, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer have also been tipped to take part.

The 2020 edition of I’m A Celebrity, presented by Ant and Dec, is set to air next month.

It is being filmed in Gwrych Castle in North Wales instead of its usual location in Australia, due to coronavirus restrictions.

The castle, in Abergele, has launched a £50,000 fundraising campaign aiming to restore a water supply and electricity.

The I’m A Celebrity production team will be using generators and water tanks during filming.