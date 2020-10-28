Adele reflects on her experience guest hosting Saturday Night Live

Adele

Adele joked she is “going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am” as she thanked fans and the crew following her stint hosting Saturday Night Live.

The chart-topping singer, 32, showed off her slimmer figure in an all-black outfit as she returned to the long-running sketch show at the weekend for the first time since 2015, when she appeared as a musical guest.

She added that the cast, crew, writers and producers of the US programme are a “sublime bunch of people”.

Adele said on Instagram on Wednesday: “Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are.”

She also appeared to thank the show’s producers Lorne Michaels and Lindsay Shookus, as well as actress Maya Rudolph, who she appeared alongside.

Adele wrote: “Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show!

“I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves.

“Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.”

She shared the post alongside an image of her starring in the programme.

While hosting the long-running American comedy show, she revealed her new album is not yet finished but she delighted fans and the audience by showing off her vocal skills during one of the show’s sketches.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R appeared as a musical guest on the show, as Adele explained why she was only hosting the show and not performing as she did in 2008.

In her opening monologue as host, she recalled her first SNL appearance, which she credits with helping her crack America.

She said: “My album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

And addressing her weight loss, she added: “And I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me – and this is the half I chose.”

The joke was met by cheers and applause from the audience inside Studio 8H.

Speaking in her unmistakable London accent, the Hello singer joked about swearing when becoming nervous while on live TV, as the cameras cut to SNL star Kenan Thompson posing with a comically large swear jar filled with cash.

She also gave a “genuine, sincere thank you” to New York’s frontline workers and said she did not want to say anything too political before a presidential election.

During the night, Adele appeared as a ghost in a sketch alongside Pete Davidson, while also appearing as herself in a skit of reality show The Bachelor.

She referenced what she said was her fair share of heartbreak while breaking into some of her best-known songs, including belting out her 2011 ballad Someone Like You.

Adele split from husband Simon Konecki last year.

Closing SNL, she said: “And don’t forget to vote.”