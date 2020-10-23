Iceland’s Daoi Freyr announces Eurovision news after viral success

Daoi Freyr

Iceland’s entry for 2020’s cancelled Eurovision Song Contest will make a comeback at next year’s event after becoming a viral sensation.

Daoi Freyr and his band Gagnamagnid were due to compete in Rotterdam last May with the quirky dance track Think About Things, but his hopes were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the song later gained traction on social media and won celebrity fans including James Corden, Jennifer Garner, Russell Crowe and Pink.

His profile grew further with the release of Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, which starred Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a pair of Icelandic singers.

The Reykjavik-born musician, 28, will compete with a new song, after the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the contest, said last year’s tracks would be ineligible.

The news was marked by the release of a series of remixes.

Eurovision 2021!⁰I’m coming back next year and Gagnamagnið is joining me!So I guess I’m writing another Eurovision song.Also closing the Think About Things chapter of my life with some remixes released today:https://t.co/SZ6X8IY1ubThank you for all the support! pic.twitter.com/ovbxqCjfTp — Daði Freyr ? (@dadimakesmusic) October 23, 2020

Daoi Freyr said: “Think About Things has changed my life. I never thought the song would ever go as far as it has and I am so grateful for all the opportunities it has lead to. Thank you all so much for listening.

“These remixes mark the end of a crazy time in my life but at the same time I am getting ready for a crazier chapter.

“This is not the end of my Eurovision journey because I am coming back in 2021 and so is Gagnamagnid.”