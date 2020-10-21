Strictly Come Dancing spin-off tour unveiled

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed a new tour.

Strictly Presents: The Power Of Dance will take place next year.

Professional dancers Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones will take part, with two guest stars to be announced.

Organisers said the tour “will tell the story of what it is to be a dancer” “through stunning choreography and beautiful storytelling”.

Neil Jones is on the tour (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

It comes after the Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour, due to open in January, was rescheduled for 2022 because of coronavirus concerns.

The new tour, which is set to start later in 2021, is directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife, Gordana Grandosek.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is also due to run later next year.