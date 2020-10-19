Reese Witherspoon teases Legally Blonde reunion

Reese Witherspoon has teased the Legally Blonde reunion, the first time the cast has been together in almost 20 years.
Witherspoon starred in the 2001 comedy as aspiring lawyer Elle Woods, who sets out to win back her boyfriend and defy stereotypes of blondes.
The Oscar-winner will be joined in the Tuesday reunion by co-stars Luke Wilson, Ali Larter, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach.
Witherspoon shared a teaser for the event and promised an emotional reunion.
She wrote on Instagram: “Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion. We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!”
Witherspoon reprised the role of Elle in 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, though the film failed to achieve the critical acclaim of the original.
In May, Witherspoon, 44, confirmed a third film was in the works.
The Office star Mindy Kaling will co-write alongside Dan Goor.
The Legally Blonde reunion is set to be made available on the Hello Sunshine YouTube channel at 11.15pm UK time Tuesday.