Angelina Jolie collaborating with Amnesty on book about children’s rights

Angelina Jolie is collaborating with Amnesty International on a book for teenagers about their rights.

Know Your Rights (And Claim Them) aims to teach young people about their rights and counter misinformation, teaching them where to go for help if their rights are violated and how to claim them.

It will highlight the rights contained in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and has been written in consultation with child rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren QC.

Angelina Jolie is a UN Special Envoy (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Jolie has said she hopes the book helps young people who are protesting in the streets and online around the world, over issues including racism and climate change.

She said: “Today we have youth engaged and ready to fight. But many struggle with misinformation from adults, a lack of awareness of their rights, and a lack of knowledge of how to use the specifics of their rights, applying them to the country and circumstances in which they live.

“We need to give them the tools to strengthen their fight and empower them. Amnesty, Geraldine and I hope to get these books into the hands of young people, and for them to be a guide that they can carry with them and use.

“Not just to inform them, but to activate them and serve as a source of reference where needed.”

The book is aimed at children 13 years and up, and sets out how rights apply in the real world in relation to a range of issues including freedom of expression, gender and racial equality, health, a clean climate and a sustainable environment.

Each group of rights is accompanied by real-life accounts of child activists.

It also includes a guide for children on how to claim their rights through campaigning and protesting, educating themselves and others, navigating the law and challenging injustice at home, in school or in the community and at national and international levels.

Nicky Parker, of Amnesty International, said: “We at Amnesty are delighted to work with Angelina Jolie, Geraldine Van Bueren and young people from around the world to create this powerful book.

“It has been desperately needed since the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child gave children their own unique set of rights.

“Many children face daily violations, like extreme hunger, homelessness and trafficking. But whoever they are and wherever they live, they have the right to know their rights.

“This book empowers young people with the facts and the tools they need to stand up for themselves and each other.”