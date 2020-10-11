Gal Gadot to reunite with Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins for Cleopatra film

Justice League Photocall – London

Gal Gadot has confirmed she will star in a new Cleopatra biopic, reuniting with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Laeta Kalogridis, who previously penned Alexander, starring Colin Farrell and Angelina Jolie, will write the screenplay.

I love embarking on new journeys,I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis https://t.co/qLH7vfCaUo — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 11, 2020

Elizabeth Taylor previously played the Queen Of The Nile in the 1963 film Cleopatra, opposite her husband Richard Burton as Mark Antony.

Jenkins and Gadot previously worked together on Wonder Woman and the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

The release date for the DC Comics film has been pushed back because of the continuing global pandemic but Jenkins has said she is committed to opening the film in cinemas.

Correct. Direct to streaming is not even being discussed. We are still 100% behind the theatrical experience for #WW84 and supporting our beloved theater business. https://t.co/SDyD7Nzo0Z — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 8, 2020

