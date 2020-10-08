Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman ‘to become a dame in honours list’

Maureen Lipman

Actress Maureen Lipman will reportedly be made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The 74-year-old will be recognised for services to charity and the arts following her 50-year career in TV and film, according to The Times.

Lipman, who was made a CBE in 1999, made one of her early big screen appearances in 1968 film Up The Junction, starring alongside Dennis Waterman and Suzy Kendall.

She played the title character’s mother in Roman Polanski’s Oscar-winning 2002 drama The Pianist.

Maureen Lipman will reportedly be made a dame (Ian West/PA)

Lipman is currently starring in Coronation Street as Evelyn Plummer.

Before last year’s general election Lipman, who is Jewish, revived her role from a well-known 1980s BT advert to criticise Jeremy Corbyn.

The honours list will reportedly include medical workers, fundraisers and volunteers who have been involved in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.