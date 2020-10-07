Spitting Image to return to BritBox for second series

Spitting Image's Donald Trump puppet

Satirical comedy Spitting Image will be back on BritBox for a second series in the autumn of 2021, it has been confirmed.

The comedy returned to screens on October 3 for the first time in 24 years when it launched on the streaming service.

The comeback episode saw the puppet show take aim at public figures including Dominic Cummings, Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump and the Duke of Sussex.

The Spitting Image puppet of Dominic Cummings (Mark Harrison/BritBox/Avalon/PA)

Spitting Image originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.

A new episode of the comedy will be available on BritBox every Saturday for 10 weeks.

Reemah Sakaan, chief creative and brand officer for BritBox, said: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire.

“Not only can subscribers look forward to another nine weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in puppet form (Avalon/Mark Harrison/PA)

Jon Thoday, executive producer at Avalon, said: “We’re all very excited to be able to serve up more Spitting Image for BritBox.”

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law returned to head up the show’s creative team, with The Simpsons’ Jeff Westbrook serving as showrunner.

Law joked: “Steady employment at last!”