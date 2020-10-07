Letitia Wright to star in new series of Channel 4 anthology drama I Am

Letitia Wright

Letita Wright has joined the cast of the new series of Channel 4 anthology drama I Am.

The Black Panther actress will star opposite CJ Beckford and Sophia Brown in I Am Danielle.

It was previously announced that Doctor Foster actress Suranne Jones will appear in I Am Victoria, following the success of Vicky McClure in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.

Suranne Jones will also appear in the anthology series (Ian West/PA)

Each episode of the three-part series, by Me+You Productions, is developed and written by Dominic Savage in collaboration with the leading actor, for whom each story will have its own personal resonance and will explore contemporary female experiences and themes including trust, relationships and mental health.

Featuring improvised dialogue, the trilogy will draw these deeply personal themes out through moments of emotion, intimacy and anxiety.

The new series started production in early August with Jones’s episode and Wright finished filming earlier this month.

She said: “Collaborating with Dominic Savage has been an amazing experience. His unique and sensitive style of directing has stretched me as an artist.

Dominic Savage (Ian West/PA)

“I’m so proud that we came together on a story that we both felt was important to explore and share with the world.”

Savage said: “Making this film with Letitia was so exciting, invigorating and full of creative joy. It is exactly how I love to work. In complete partnership and understanding.