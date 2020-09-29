Pregnant Chrissy Teigen undergoes second blood transfusion in hospital

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen reassured fans she and her unborn baby are “completely fine” as she provided an update from her hospital bed.

The TV presenter and cookbook author, 34, is expecting her third child with husband John Legend and has been documenting her pregnancy on social media.

She was taken to hospital on Sunday due to excessive bleeding.

Teigen shared an update while preparing to have a second blood transfusion, writing on Instagram it “truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is”.

She said: “It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there.”

Teigen said she and the baby – a boy – are “completely fine” but she is missing walking, cooking and playing with her other children while on bedrest in hospital.

She also shared a picture of her looking miserable while ringing in 2020 and said: “It all makes sense now!”

Teigen shared a series of videos from her hospital bed on Sunday, explaining the bleeding issues had been happening for a “little less than a month”.

“We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting,” Teigen said. “A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. But mine was a lot.”

She told fans her baby is “so healthy” and “growing stronger” than her other children, four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles, at the same stage.

“He moves a lot,” she added. “He’s moved so much earlier than they ever did. He’s like a roly-poly. We have like a million great pictures of him. He’s just so different than they were.

“So he’s so strong and I’m just so excited for him because he’s so wonderful and just the strongest little dude, so I can’t wait for him.”