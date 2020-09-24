Menu

Paloma Faith reveals she is pregnant following ‘struggle’ with IVF

Showbiz | Published:

The singer said her first experience of giving birth was ‘very traumatic’.

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith has revealed she is pregnant following a “struggle” with IVF.

The singer said she had six rounds of the treatment, in a post on Instagram.

She added she is set to release new music and wanted to “feel free in my body as it changes before all our eyes”.

“This child is so wanted, it’s my sixth round of IVF and [it] was a struggle to get here,” she said.

Faith added that her experience of giving birth for the first time was “very traumatic” and she is also “prone to postpartum depression”.

“Being a mother is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won’t ‘glow’,” she added.

Paloma Faith
Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)

She asked the media not to publish “unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby”.

Faith added: “To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously shitting themselves, let’s do this.”

Faith gave birth to her first child, who she had with French artist Leyman Lahcine, in 2016.

