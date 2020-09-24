Mercury Prize winner to be announced on The One Show

The winner of this year’s Mercury Prize will be announced live on The One Show tonight.

Radio DJ Annie Mac will present the prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, from 7pm on BBC One, before interviewing the winning artist or act.

The prize is usually handed out during a concert-style event featuring performances from all 12 nominees but this is not going ahead because of Covid-19.

Cancel your plans. #TheOneShow will be revealing the 2020 @mercuryprize winner with @missalexjones and @amolrajan this Thursday! Find out who's taking home this year's trophy from 7pm on BBC One. ? pic.twitter.com/PbwULiZ45Y — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) September 21, 2020

Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Michael Kiwanuka’s Kiwanuka are among the shortlist.

North London singer-songwriter Kiwanuka is nominated for his self-titled third album, meaning all three of his studio albums have now made the Mercury Prize shortlist.

Laura Marling landed her fourth Mercury Prize nomination for Song For Our Daughter, while Kano got his second for Hoodies All Summer.

Indie rock band Sports Team, who formed at Cambridge University, were the only act to secure a nomination with a debut album – Deep Down Happy.

Dave accepts the Mercury Prize in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Synth-pop artist Georgia was shortlisted for her album Seeking Thrills, nearly three decades after her father, Leftfield co-founder Neil Barnes, made the shortlist with his group’s pioneering electronic 1995 album Leftism.

On Friday, BBC Two will broadcast an episode of Later… With Jools Holland from 10pm featuring the winner.

Holland will discuss their creative process and musical influences.

Last year’s Mercury Prize was won by rapper Dave for his album Psychodrama, fending off competition from nominees including Slowthai, The 1975, Little Simz and Foals.