Jesy Nelson suffers panic attack during Live Lounge performance on Radio 1

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has said she had a panic attack while the girl group were performing in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The girl group took to the stage to perform their new track Holiday, followed by a cover of Falling by Harry Styles.

However, just before they were about to sing, Nelson had an attack and bandmate Perrie Edwards had to fill in for her.

She shared a video of the group rehearsing their performance of Falling, and wrote on Instagram: “Rehearsals. So my nerves got the better of me today and I had panic attack right before we were about to sing this for live lounge today and like a pro @perrieedwards jumped in for my part last minute and smashed it.

“This is what we originally did in rehearsals.”

Nelson has spoken openly about her battle with anxiety in the past and previously revealed in a BBC documentary that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

She and her Little Mix bandmates – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Edwards – formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have since become one of the biggest girl bands ever.