Kerry Katona on new engagement: I’ve waited my whole life to get to this point

Kerry Katona has said she feels she has “waited my whole life to get to this point” as she discussed her engagement to Ryan Mahoney.

The Atomic Kitten singer, who has been married three times before, said she feels she is finally doing it the right way.

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “He knows my track record, we all know my track record.

'I don't want a wedding, I want a marriage. This is how it should have been the first time.' Kerry Katona tells the #LooseWomen why she's so happy to have found fiancé Ryan, who she describes as her 'life partner'. Watch the chat ➡️ https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/3wIPn1GDPB — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 10, 2020

“Normally after two and a half years I’ve already got a baby, I’m engaged, I’m married and divorced, all within two and a half years.

“This has been how it should be, this has been getting to know each other then moving in and then getting engaged and then getting married.

“Before it’s always been about a wedding, I don’t want a wedding, I want a marriage.

“Ryan is my partner, my life partner, I feel this is how it should have been the first time and second and the third time around.”

Katona was previously married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden, then Mark Croft and most recently George Kay, from whom she split in 2017.

Katona said: “We had spoken about going to Vegas and just getting married because we are business partners as well, so we work together, we live together, and we might as well.

“This is how it’s supposed to be, I know I’ve been married a million and one times and I feel like I’ve waited my whole life to get to this point of where I am, mentally as well as physically.

“We all know my ups and my downs and I want a happy ever after, I want that happy ending and I’m doing it the right way this time.”

She added: “I want to grow old with somebody, I want to work alongside somebody, I have my path and Ryan has his path, and we do it separately but coming together, and that is how it should be.

“One thing I’ve had to learn about myself is the past is the past, and just because I’ve been married and I’ve been divorced, and I’ve got five kids, and they have got three different dads, it doesn’t mean I don’t deserve to be happy.”

Mahoney said he felt like proposing was a “long time coming” and revealed he spoke to Katona’s children before popping the question.

The couple also revealed that the police turned up at Katona’s 40th birthday party in Spain, with Katona saying: “The police turned up at the villa, just a typical Tuesday really.

“It was just me, Ryan, the children and a few friends, and I was in bed by about nine o’clock, but the music was so loud, we hired a DJ and got a private chef in and I think the music was so loud they just came to turn the music down.”