This Country star Daisy May Cooper shares baby news

This Country star Daisy May Cooper has become a mother for the second time after welcoming an “absolutely perfect” baby boy.

The Bafta-winning actress announced the news on Instagram, sharing a smiling selfie alongside the new arrival from her hospital bed.

“The bubba has landed and he’s absolutely perfect,” she wrote in the caption.

In a second post, Cooper, 34, and husband Will Weston were pictured smiling at the newborn. She added a string of heart emojis in the caption.

The couple tied the knot last year and are also parents to daughter Pip.

Cooper announced her pregnancy in March, posting a picture of the ultrasound to Instagram.

“Thrilled to say me and @willwestonlandscape are expecting another babber,” she wrote in the caption.

Cooper is best known for writing and starring in This Country alongside her brother Charlie Cooper.

The hit comedy is based on their experiences of growing up in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

In 2018, Cooper won the Bafta TV Award for best female comedy performance for her part in the show.