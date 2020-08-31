Advertising
Miley Cyrus reenacts Wrecking Ball music video at VMAs
She debuted new single Midnight Sky during Sunday’s ceremony.
Miley Cyrus reenacted her famous Wrecking Ball music video during a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The pop star, 27, debuted new single Midnight Sky at Sunday’s ceremony.
She began the performance silhouetted against a white circle, before belting out her latest track.
The background switched to a vivid red, as Cyrus sang: “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no/I don’t need to be loved by you.”
Cyrus divorced Liam Hemsworth in January.
Towards the end of the performance Cyrus – sporting a mullet-like haircut – climbed a set of stairs and sat on a giant swinging disco ball.
It was a nod to her 2013 Wrecking Ball video, which won video of the year at the VMAs.
That provocative visual featured Cyrus, wearing nothing but a pair of boots, swinging on a wrecking ball while singing about a failed relationship.
Cyrus won two awards during Sunday’s VMAs, taking home best art direction and best editing for the Mother’s Daughter music video.
