Justin Townes Earle, US singer-songwriter son of Steve Earle, dies at 38

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, the son of US musician Steve Earle, has died at the age of 38.

A statement posted on his social media channels said: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.

“You will be missed dearly Justin.”

The statement also included a quote from his song Looking For A Place To Land, reading: “I’ve crossed oceans, Fought freezing rain and blowing sand, I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers, Just looking for a place to land.”

Earle, the son of Steve Earle and Carol Ann Hunter, released nine albums beginning with 2007’s Yuma on Bloodshot Records.

His most recent release was 2019’s The Saint Of Lost Causes on New West Records.

A statement from the record label on Twitter said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Justin Townes Earle.

“Justin was uniquely talented and we are all devastated with this terrible loss.

“Our hearts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Further details are forthcoming.”