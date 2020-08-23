Jedward criticise guitarist Jim Corr over support for anti-mask protests

Jedward have become involved in a Twitter spat with The Corrs guitarist Jim Corr after he backed anti-face mask protesters in Dublin over the weekend.

The twins, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, addressed the demonstrators in a post, telling them to get inside and describing them as “selfish low-lives”.

The pair turned their attention to the 56-year-old musician after he shared a short video of the protest and praised the “great turnout”.

G’wan leave the whole country “breathless” from Covid because of your idiotic behaviour @Jimcorrsays ?? pic.twitter.com/AptBunlTeY — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) August 22, 2020

Making a pun on The Corrs’ 2000 hit, they wrote: “G’wan leave the whole country ‘breathless’ from Covid because of your idiotic behaviour.”

Corr hit back, writing: “Shut up you fools and grow a brain between you.”

Jedward continued their wordplay on past Corrs singles, responding: “Why don’t you just go and ‘Runaway’ and FYI your sisters never needed you please leave the band.”

Shut up you fools and grow a brain between you https://t.co/61nZQlOYDe https://t.co/GjAe7vjzbG — Jim Corr (@Jimcorrsays) August 22, 2020

Drawing a comparison with a 1980s pop duo, Corr replied: “Ireland’s Millie Vanillie have spoken and I shall hand in my notice forthwith.”

He added: “But lads, I just want to say…” before sharing a link to the Corrs’ song I Never Loved You Anyway.

Jedward signed off by writing: “Twitter fights are so pathetic! We don’t have time! We’re right you’re wrong.

“Wear your mask and wash your hands to whoever needs to hear this.”

Jim Corr with sisters Sharon, Andrea and Caroline (Chris Radburn/PA)

The twins, who found fame on X Factor in 2009, have been living in Los Angeles with their ex-Celebrity Big Brother housemate Tara Reid during lockdown.

The recently joined Black Lives Matter protests in Hollywood.

Along with his three younger sisters Andrea, Sharon and Caroline, Jim Corr founded The Corrs in 1990, releasing seven studio albums.