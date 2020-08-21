Queen and Adam Lambert releasing first live album together

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced their first live album together.

Live Around The World will feature highlights from the rock band’s decade-long collaboration with American Idol star Lambert.

It will include performances from festivals including Lisbon’s Rock in Rio, Isle Of Wight Festival and Summer Sonic in Japan.

Queen and Adam Lambert (Brojan Hohnjec/Miracle Productions/PA)

There is also a recording of their 22-minute performance at the Fire Fight Australia benefit show, where they performed Queen’s original 1985 Live Aid set in full.

The 20 tracks include Queen favourites like Don’t Stop Me Now and I Want To Break Free as well as lesser-known tracks such as Freddie Mercury’s Love Kills.

Guitarist Brian May said: “As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last seven years with our brother Adam Lambert.

Queen guitarist Brian May (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

“It’s a first! As you watch and listen to these tracks you’ll be journeying all around the world with us, and experiencing a complete virtual live set.

“The collection climaxes in Sydney earlier this year when, in support of Fire Fight Australia, we recreated the complete Queen Live Aid set.

“It was a historic event for a great cause – with perhaps the highest adrenaline level since the original Live Aid in 1985.

“It makes me particularly happy that we can now share this unique moment with the whole world.”

Advertising

Adam Lambert tours with Queen (Ian West/PA)

Lambert added: “When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a live album just felt right.

“It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favourite performances over the past seven years.”

Queen and Lambert first performed together in 2009 when original Queen members May and drummer Roger Taylor appeared as guests on American Idol, where Lambert was a contestant.

The group began regularly touring as Queen + Adam Lambert in 2011.

The group’s 27-date UK and European Rhapsody Tour has been rescheduled and will now begin on May 23 in Bologna and end in Madrid on July 7.

Live Around The World is released worldwide on October 2 via EMI Records.