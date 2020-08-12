FKA Twigs and Moses Boyd among big winners at AIM Independent Music Awards

Moses Boyd, FKA Twigs, Arlo Parks and Flying Lotus were among the big winners at the AIM Independent Music Awards.

The ceremony was held virtually on Wednesday evening and featured performances from rappers Little Simz and AJ Tracey, as well as singer Parks.

Damon Albarn also gave a musical tribute to the late Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, who died in April at the age of 79.

Damon Albarn performed at the ceremony (David Jensen/PA)

Allen was also named as the winner of the outstanding contribution to music award.

US producer Flying Lotus won best independent track for More, his collaboration with singer Anderson .Paak.

Flying Lotus said: “It feels like a true blessing to be able to receive an award and to be acknowledged in these times, when they make us feel like our work isn’t essential and what we do is just, whatever.

“So thank you for the reminder that what we do is very important.”

Flying Lotus collaborated with Anderson .Paak on More (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Boyd was named as the best UK independent breakthrough.

The drummer, composer, producer and former resident DJ on BBC Radio 1Xtra released his debut album Dark Matter earlier this year.

Boyd said: “I’m really privileged for this particular award because I pride myself on being an independent artist and I think it’s really important in 2020 that artists coming up understand what it takes to make a product, what it takes to make a record, what’s required of an artist.

“I think the industry has changed so much. A lot more control and freedom is being handed back over to creatives, so I think it’s important that musicians and artists understand that, and hopefully this can be some sort of inspiration for those trying to follow in the sort of path of the independent artist.”

FKA Twigs (David Parry/PA)

Drummer Sarathy Korwar won the award for best independent album with More Arriving, while singer FKA Twigs picked up the gong for best difficult second album for Magdalene.

FKA Twigs said: “Magdalene is so precious to me, so it really means the world.

“Being an independent artist means every vision is my own and I get to express that, and my label releases without question or judgment.”

Parks won the one to watch award, while Yaeji picked up the international breakthrough award.

Metal band Five Finger Death Punch were named best live act.

Little Simz was also presented with her pioneer award, which was announced prior to the ceremony, while fellow rapper AJ Tracey was handed his innovator award.