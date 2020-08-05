Nancy Meyers shares sweet throwback with cast of The Holiday

Film-maker Nancy Meyers has shared a sweet throwback photo with the cast of The Holiday.

The director posted the snap, featuring a black-haired Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Rufus Sewell, on Instagram.

The group appear to be at a premiere for the film and are posing in front of a poster.

Diaz is sporting a halterneck black gown, while Winslet is wearing a black knee-length prom-style dress with sheer black tights.

Meyers wrote: “Just found this. London maybe? 2006.”

The film, about two women, one from London and one from Los Angeles, who do a house swap over the festive period and end up finding love on the opposite sides of the pond, has remained a Christmas staple.

Advertising

It also stars Jack Black, Ed Burns and Eli Wallach.

Meyers is considered a queen of the romantic comedy genre, and is responsible for films including It’s Complicated, Something’s Gotta Give, What Women Want and the remake of The Parent Trap starring Lindsay Lohan.

She has also written the screenplays for Private Benjamin and the Father Of The Bride films.